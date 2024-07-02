Police responding to fatal crash on US 95, all southbound lanes closed near Cold Creek Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are responding to a fatal crash southbound on US 95 at Cold Creek Road, about 30 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
Police said the crash happened around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.
All southbound lanes are closed.
Closures are expected to last one to two hours.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
