Police respond to active barricade near Vegas Valley Drive at Aloha Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Sunrise Manor this morning.

According to the RTC, all lanes are blocked on westbound Vegas Valley Drive at Mountain Vista Drive.

We reached out to to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to learn more. Officials shared that the situation appears to be a domestic violence-related barricade. SWAT teams are currently on scene responding.

Police advise the public to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.