Police report crash between vehicle and pedestrian near Tropicana, Koval

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jun 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that there was a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Tuesday evening at East Tropicana Avenue and Duke Ellington Way.

Police said the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital.

The severity of the injuries for the driver is unknown at this time according to police. The pedestrian's injuries are severe.

LVMPD says eastbound traffic on Tropicana is closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

