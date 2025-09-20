Police: Person killed after being hit by train near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person was struck and killed by a train near downtown Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, police say.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street on reports on a dead body around 3:42 p.m.



Traffic on the east and westbound lanes of Wyoming Avenue — south of the crash — are blocked off after the train came to a stop.

The incident is now being investigated by Union Pacific Railroad.

In an email to Channel 13, Union Pacific said, "a person was on the tracks between Charleston Boulevard and Bonneville Ave. in Las Vegas when they were struck by a train. The incident did not occur at a railroad crossing. The crew was not hurt, but the trespasser died at the scene. We are working with local authorities on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.