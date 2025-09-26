Police: Pedestrian and vehicle collision closes intersection in Sunrise Manor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared that a non-fatal crash between a pedestrian and vehicle occured at 5:02 p.m. at the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue.

Officials said the pedestrian "ran in front of a vehicle" through the intersection, hitting the front of the vehicle. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

LVMPD shared that "impairment is not currently suspected," and that this intersection will experience closure as the investigation continues.

Seek alternate routes at this time, and avoid the area.