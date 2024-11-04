Watch Now
Police: One person dead after crash in southern valley

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Sunday night wreck in the southern valley.

It happened around 8:07 p.m. on South Durango Drive south of Blue Diamond Road.

A 2012 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Durango when a 28-year-old man started crossing Durango on foot outside of a marked crosswalk, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the Toyota hit the pedestrian just south of Blue Diamond Road.

Medical personnel took the man to University Medical Center's Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Toyota’s driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 130th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2024.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.


