Police: Motorcyclist lost control before deadly Henderson crash

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jul 28, 2023
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police said speed and impairment were factors in a Friday morning crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

According to police, this happened at 4:40 a.m. near Valle Verde and Lennox Drive.

Investigators said a 38-year-old man was riding a red and white Ducati 996 motorcycle south on Valle Verde at a high rate of speed. They said he then "failed to negotiate a left bend in the roadway" and hit a curb, which also ejected him from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Friday night, no further details, including the motorcyclist's identity, have been released.

Henderson police said this incident is being investigated as the sixth accident-related fatality for 2023.

