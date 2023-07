HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following a fatal crash in Henderson on Friday morning.

According to Henderson Police Department, the collision occurred in the area of Valle Verde and Fox Ridge around 4:40 a.m.

HPD has shut down all north and southbound lanes of Valle Verde from Warm Springs to Marlboro while officers conduct an investigation for the next few hours.

Police say this is "an open and active investigation" and "have no further information to provide at this time."