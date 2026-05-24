Police investigate suspected kidnapping, all lanes closed on Lamb Blvd., Charleston Blvd.

UPDATE | 9:55 p.m.

Channel 13 is learning new details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) about this incident.

Metro has shared with us that the closures stem from a vehicle pursuit involving a male individual suspected of kidnapping a female.

LVMPD said that the suspect is in custody, and that the victim is safe at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to police presence as they continue their investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Sunrise Manor this evening.

According to the RTC, all lanes are blocked off all lanes on southbound Lamb Boulevard at Charleston Boulevard.



Traffic cameras are showing heavy police presence on the roadways. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.