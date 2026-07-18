Police investigate shooting, all westbound lanes blocked on Sahara Ave., Rancho Dr.

UPDATE | 6:34 p.m.

Nevada State Police (NSP) have provided additional details about traffic delays in the area.

A social media post by NSP said that the area of Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive is experiencing a "hard closure."

#TrafficAlert Sahara westbound, just east of IR15, is closed as well as IR15 southbound off-ramp closed, I-11 CD southbound to transition to the IR15 is also closed. Hard closure at Sahara and Rancho, due to Police activity in the area.

Please avoid area and use alternate… pic.twitter.com/Q2110v4eGK — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) July 18, 2026

Additional shutdowns are also affecting I-15 southbound off-ramp, and I-11 southbound transitioning to I-15.

NSP reminds the public to avoid the area at this time.

WATCH LIVE | Police presence closes Sahara Avenue at Rancho Drive

UPDATE | 6:05 p.m.

Channel 13 has received new information about this incident from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

According to Metro, a shooting is under investigation near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive.

LVMPD said that they discovered "impacts to a nearby building" upon their arrival. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes as police continue their investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

We're learning about a traffic incident in Las Vegas this evening from the RTC.

According to the RTC, police activity has blocked off all westbound lanes on Sahara Avenue at Rancho Drive.

Traffic cameras are showing closures on the roadway, as well as cones and police vehicles.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.