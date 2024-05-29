Police investigate man's death in single-vehicle rollover crash in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 65-year-old died Tuesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Henderson, the city's police department stated in a news release.

Police say the collision was reported at approximately 8 a.m. near the intersection of Auto Show Drive and Eastgate Road.

The man was driving a blue 2004 Ford pickup when "for unknown reasons," the truck left the roadway and collided with a barrier, then rolled over.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where police say he later died from his injuries. As of this report, he had not been publicly identified.

"As this is still an active and open investigation, no further details will be provided at this time," police stated.

The collision marks the 11th traffic fatality in the Henderson Police Department's jurisdiction this year.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Henderson Police by calling 702-267-4911 or dialing 311. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-55555 or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.