Police: Driver facing DUI charges after hitting Las Vegas woman trying to move vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing charges after being accused of hitting and killing a woman who was trying to push her disabled vehicle off the road.

The incident happened at 6:47 p.m. on Tuesday night at W. Ann Road and Tropic Mist Street.

According to a police report, evidence at the scene and witness statements revealed a white KIA Soul was disabled in one of the westbound lanes. The driver, only identified as a 58-year-old woman from Henderson, got out of the vehicle. The woman and a group of motorists were working to push the vehicle out of the road.

The report states that's when a black Hyundai Veloster, driven by 29-year-old Cody Hill, hit the back of the Kia. The front of the Hyundai then hit the woman and threw her further down the road before the Hyundai ran over her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hill remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment, according to police. The report states Hill failed field sobriety tests and he was arrested for DUI-related charges.

According to jail records, Hill is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, as of noon on Wednesday. It's the same day he is scheduled to be in court.