LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas stretch of road is shut down after a woman was hit and killed.

Around 6:45 p.m. a woman was traveling west on Ann Road, just west of Jones, when her car broke down. She and many bystanders were trying to push the vehicle off the road when the car was hit by another westbound driver. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active scene. Ann Road is closed in both directions from Calverts to Bradley, between Jones and Decatur.