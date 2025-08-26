Police: Driver experiencing medical episode collides with unoccupied vehicles

UPDATE | 9:07 p.m.

LVMPD has shared an update with Channel 13 regarding this incident:

"At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a large business parking lot in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a vehicle suffered a medical episode, causing the vehicle to accelerate at a high rate of speed and collide with several unoccupied parked vehicles." — LVMPD

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, according to police.

No road closures are in effect at this time, LVMPD said. This investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

A viewer called Channel 13 regarding heavy police presence in a parking lot near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Flamingo Road. Traffic cameras in the area do show that police vehicles are in the area.

WATCH LIVE: Police presence on Rainbow and Flamingo

As of 8:38 p.m., we are awaiting additional information regarding this event. Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD for more information. We will update this report as we learn more.