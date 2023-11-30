Police: Colorado man, 87, died after hitting tanker on tractor in Nevada

LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said an 87-year-old died after hitting a tractor carrying double tankers in Lincoln County on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Police responded to the crash around 10 a.m. at State Route 375 eastbound, west of Old Mill Street.

An investigation by police revealed that the driver of the tractor slowed to make a right turn into a parking lot. At the same time, a man identified as Alfred S. was driving a Ford 150 — traveling behind the tractor.

Police said the Ford driver skidded into the right gravel shoulder, and the front left side of the Ford struck the front tanker.

Alfred was an 87-year-old man from Cortez, Colorado. Police said he died at the scene.

"This investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Southern Command Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team," police said. "This fatality marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command's 67th fatal crash, resulting in 81 fatalities for 2023."