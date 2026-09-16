Police activity slows traffic in southeast Las Vegas after driver crashes while fleeing traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching the area near Eastern and Wigwam avenues in southeast Las Vegas after a driver crashed into another car.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this started at 3:48 p.m. when officers tried to make a traffic stop. Police say the driver of that car "refused to stop" and crashed into another vehicle.

Two people got out of the car and ran off. Officers have apprehended one of them, but the other is still at large as of 4:45 p.m.

Police say a perimeter has been set up in the area while they work to locate the other person of interest.

"Please avoid the area due to a large police presence," and LVMPD spokesperson wrote.

