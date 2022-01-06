Plan ahead for road closures near airport, Spaghetti Bowl for Harry Reid's memorial this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With several high-profile guests expected to attend former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's memorial service this weekend, Las Vegans can expect a couple of major road closures on Friday and Saturday.

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are all expected to attend the services at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department advised that the following road closures can be expected:



Friday , at some point between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., there will be closures on Russell Road near Harry Reid International Airport, the airport connector, Interstate 215 to Interstate 15, and I-15 to Spring Mountain Road.

Saturday , expect road closures on I-15 from Spring Mountain Road to the Spaghetti Bowl at some point between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Also on Saturday, road closures are expected on I-15 from the Spahgetti Bowl to I-215, on I-215 to the airport connector, and on Russell Road near the airport sometimes between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Police advised that those who may be impacted by these closures plan to take alternate routes.

