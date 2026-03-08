Plan ahead: Summerlin Parkway Interchange work to close ramps, Clark County shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summerlin Parkway is about to experience some overnight ramp closures tomorrow. Here's what you need to know to plan ahead and keep your weekend running smoothly.

A spokesperson for Clark County shared with us that delays and detours will be hitting the area as part of their effort to build a bridge (which will become the new Far Hills off-ramp).

The county said that the CC-215 northbound off-ramp to Summerlin Parkway and the Far Hills Avenue on-ramp to CC-215 northbound/southbound Summerlin Parkway will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 8 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 9.

Exercise caution when driving through these work zones, and take alternate routes where possible.

If you want to learn more about this project, and get a peek at when to expect more lane restrictions, visit CC215SummerlinParkwayInterchange.com.