Plan ahead: NDOT releases September overnight closure dates for I-215 Preservation Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Remember those traffic restrictions in August on the I-215 involving overnight ramp and lane closures? They're making a comeback this September starting next week.

The good news is that considerably less restrictions appear to be included in this month's lineup compared to August's — and we have the information you need to help you plan your routes ahead of time.

Here is the closure schedule that NDOT shared with us:

Tuesday, September 16 to Wednesday, September 17 | 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed

Southbound Airport Connector to Warm Springs Road closed

Wednesday, September 17 to Thursday, September 18 | 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed

Southbound Airport Connector to Warm Springs Road closed

Lanes reduced on westbound Warm Springs Road from eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road

Thursday, September 18 to Friday, September 19 | 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lanes reduced on eastbound Windmill Lane from Paradise Road to 215 interchange

Windmill Lane on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Eastbound 215 shoulder closed near Windmill Lane

This schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors, NDOT shared. Drivers are advised to exercise caution in work zones and seek out alternate routes where possible.