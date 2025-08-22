Plan ahead: I-15 South Widening Project announces new August closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Milling, paving, and striping, oh my!

NDOT's I-15 South Widening Project has announced their lane and ramp closure dates for the rest of August, which will allow them to work on loop detector installation and much more.

Here is the schedule NDOT shared regarding when and where drivers can anticipate closures:

Sunday, August 24 to Wednesday, August 27 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Sloan Road to Starr Avenue

Northbound I-15 on and off ramps to St. Rose Parkway closed

Sunday, August 24 to Monday, August 25 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Warm Springs Road

Blue Diamond Road/I-215 slip ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Sunday, August 24 and Monday, August 25 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Warm Springs Road to Starr Avenue

Intermittent closures of southbound I-15 on and off-ramps from Warm Springs Road to Starr Avenue

Tuesday, August 26 to Friday, August 29 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Cactus Avenue to Sloan Road

Intermittent closures of southbound I-15 on and off-ramps from Cactus Avenue to St. Rose Parkway

Wednesday, August 27 to Friday, August 29 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Warm Springs Road to Starr Avenue

Ongoing work 24/7

Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes from Warm Springs Road to Blue Diamond Road (auxiliary lane closed)

There will be no traffic restrictions for the Labor Day holiday (Saturday, August 30 to Monday, September 1).

As always, NDOT reminds motorists that these schedules are subject to change. Use alternative routes when possible.