Phase 2 of Las Vegas Boulevard improvement project to start July 12

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Work on the second phase of the Las Vegas Boulevard improvement project will begin on July 12, and prompt a series of lane closures and lane shifts along Las Vegas Boulevard between Mandalay Bay Drive and the 215 Beltway until fall 2022.

Under the current plan, construction and the accompanying traffic impacts will affect sections of the southbound side of Las Vegas Boulevard until early next year, when construction will move to the northbound side of the road.

The work will begin at the intersection of Mandalay Bay Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard and then move south towards Russell Road. To accommodate this construction, traffic will be limited to one lane on the southbound side of the Boulevard between Mandalay Bay Drive and Russell Road from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for the next six weeks.

The work zone is expected to be south of Russell Road by late August, at which time the construction hours and accompanying lane closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

The project will be done in sections, typically less than half a mile long. Traffic will frequently be limited to one lane during the overnight and early morning construction hours. During the daytime non-construction hours, traffic in the construction areas will often be limited to two lanes.

This project is the second of seven phases of work along Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway. Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic signal and street lighting systems with Smart poles and enhanced median landscaping with LED lighting.

TAB Contractors is the contractor for this second phase of the project. Work on the first phase of the project between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue is nearing completion, although the TAB contract includes work in and around the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, and on nearby Sands Avenue. This work will last until November and will prompt additional lane closures.