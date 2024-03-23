Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Person killed in crash on Laughlin Highway, east of U.S. 95

Laughlin crash - 3/23/24
RTC of Southern Nevada
Laughlin crash - 3/23/24
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 19:01:44-04

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Laughlin Highway.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 2:38 p.m. on Laughlin Highway, also known as State Route 163, about 11 miles east of U.S. 95 and nine miles west of Casino Drive.

Police are advising motorists there could be possible traffic delays.

Channel 13 has reached out to learn more information about the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new details are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH