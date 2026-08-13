Person arrested near Sunset Park after reports of wrong way driver waving rifle out window

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this evening, Channel 13 received a call from a viewer reporting heavy police presence on Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue.

We looked into it, and learned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) that the large amount of police cars in the area were responding to a vehicle driving the wrong way on Eastern Avenue.

According to Metro, several callers shared with them that an individual was "waving a rifle out the [driver's] side window" near Sunset Park.

LVMPD said that the suspect was taken into custody, and that no injuries were recorded.

Traffic cameras show Metro vehicles still in the area at this time.

This is a developing story.