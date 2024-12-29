Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car near the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said one pedestrian was seriously hurt after being hit by a car near the Strip on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a car on 724 Royal Crest Circle. Officers said evidence indicates a car was driving west through a parking lot and made a gradual left turn to enter the parking garage.

A woman was walking through the driveway when she got hit, knocking her to the ground.

Officers said she was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car remained at the scene, and police said they showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.