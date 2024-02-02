Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being by vehicle in front of the Bellagio

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Bellagio auto/ped 2-1-24
Posted at 10:26 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 13:26:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is at the hospital and battling life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in front of the Bellagio.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 9:33 p.m.

Investigators said they spoke with a witness who said a driver was speeding out of the casino's valet area when he collided with a pedestrian who was standing in the private drive.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center.

The driver stayed on the scene and police said he passed a sobriety test.

No further details, including the pedestrian's condition, have been released as of 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH