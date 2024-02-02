Pedestrian taken to hospital after being by vehicle in front of the Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is at the hospital and battling life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in front of the Bellagio.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 9:33 p.m.

Investigators said they spoke with a witness who said a driver was speeding out of the casino's valet area when he collided with a pedestrian who was standing in the private drive.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center.

The driver stayed on the scene and police said he passed a sobriety test.

No further details, including the pedestrian's condition, have been released as of 10:30 a.m.