Pedestrian sustains 'life-threatening injuries' after getting hit by car near Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital for "life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a car on Monday near Downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

According to an incident report, the critical injury collision occurred on Bonanza Road, east of City Parkway, at approximately 5:59 p.m.

Evidence at the scene indicated a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R was traveling eastbound in the left-most travel lane, while a pedestrian was crossing Bonanza Road outside a marked crosswalk.

Police say a collision occurred when the front of the Suzuki struck the pedestrian, who sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to UMC trauma.

The motorcycle rider remained on the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment, but sustained minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.