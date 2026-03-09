Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash at Paradise and Flamingo, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has shut down an intersection east of the Las Vegas Strip as police investigate.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene, and that impairment is not suspected at this time.

East Flamingo Road between Paradise Road and Palos Verdes Street will be shut down to vehicle traffic in both directions.

This is an ongoing investigation.