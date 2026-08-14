Pedestrian killed in Pahrump ATV crash identified as KPVM TV employee

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — UPDATE | August 15

Channel 13 has learned the identity of the pedestrian killed in an ATV crash in Pahrump on Friday afternoon.

According to a social media post from KPVM, Janet Errett was struck and killed near Game Bird Road and Unicorn Avenue while doing lawn work with her son.

Janet was a KPVM and Ace Country Radio member. She served the station for 17 years, acting as the account executive, host, and marketing specialist.

ORIGINAL STORY | August 14

Nevada State Police (NSP) has shared information regarding a fatal collision in Nye County this afternoon.

According to NSP, the crash involved an ATV and a female adult pedestrian in the area of Game Bird Road and Unicorn Avenue at 12:23 p.m. on Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

NSP has advised that Game Bird Road will be closed from Vicki Ann to Money Street, and that Unicorn Avenue is closed at the intersection of Game Bird Road. As this investigation is still ongoing, no reopening time is available.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.