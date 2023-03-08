Watch Now
Pedestrian injured in collision involving Las Vegas Metro officer, police say

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 6:27 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 09:38:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is suffering minor injuries after being struck by an officer driving a Las Vegas Metro Police vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to police.

An initial report indicates that the accident occurred on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway at 3:04 a.m.

According to NDOT, all southbound lanes on Boulder Hwy were closed down this morning to clear the crash, but have been recently reopened.

Police say there is currently no word on whether the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

