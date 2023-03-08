Pedestrian injured in collision involving Las Vegas Metro officer, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is suffering minor injuries after being struck by an officer driving a Las Vegas Metro Police vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to police.

An initial report indicates that the accident occurred on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway at 3:04 a.m.

According to NDOT, all southbound lanes on Boulder Hwy were closed down this morning to clear the crash, but have been recently reopened.

#FASTALERT 6:22 AM, Mar 08 2023

Update Crash on SB Boulder Hwy Before Flamingo Rd

Incident cleared — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 8, 2023

Police say there is currently no word on whether the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.