Pedestrian hospitalized in crash, all lanes blocked near Sahara Ave., Rancho Dr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Las Vegas with us this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash occurred on eastbound Sahara Avenue before Rancho Drive.

Currently, all lanes are blocked from Teddy Drive to Paseo Del Prado, to Palace Station Drive.

We reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to learn more about this incident. According to Metro, the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver stayed at the scene.

LVMPD is still investigating this crash. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.