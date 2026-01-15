Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian hospitalized following crash on Martin L King Boulevard and Jimmy Avenue

RTC: All southbound lanes blocked on Martin L King Boulevard after Lake Mead Boulevard
RTC
RTC: All southbound lanes blocked on Martin L King Boulevard after Lake Mead Boulevard
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in West Las Vegas.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all southbound lanes on Martin L King Boulevard after Lake Mead Boulevard.

Traffic cameras in the area show emergency vehicle presence and blocked roads.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared that the crash occurred between a pedestrian and a vehicle at Jimmy Avenue and Martin L King Boulevard.

Metro said that the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The roads will remain closed as the investigation continues. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team