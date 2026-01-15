Pedestrian hospitalized following crash on Martin L King Boulevard and Jimmy Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in West Las Vegas.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all southbound lanes on Martin L King Boulevard after Lake Mead Boulevard.

Traffic cameras in the area show emergency vehicle presence and blocked roads.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared that the crash occurred between a pedestrian and a vehicle at Jimmy Avenue and Martin L King Boulevard.

Metro said that the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The roads will remain closed as the investigation continues. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.