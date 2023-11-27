Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Rancho Drive, near Ann Road off ramp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on northbound Rancho Drive, south of the Ann Road northbound off ramp.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened on Sunday at 9:10 p.m.

Investigators said the man was walking across northbound Rancho Drive and was hit by a Kia Spectra that was traveling northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle who hit the man stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Northbound travel lanes on North Rancho Drive were closed for investigators before reopening about two hours later.