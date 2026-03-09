Pedestrian dies from injuries after crash at Paradise and Flamingo, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pedestrian involved in a crash on Flamingo near Paradise Road has died.

That update comes from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say that around 10:33 a.m. on Monday, March 9, a 2014 Hyundai Accent was traveling east on Flamingo Road east of Paradise Road when a pedestrian crossed the street outside of an implied crosswalk and was hit.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene and that impairment is not suspected at this time.

The pedestrian's death marks the 26th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2026.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Here's video of the scene we captured as police investigated: