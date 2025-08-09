Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision near Circa, driver arrested for DUI related charges

UPDATE

At 8:50 a.m. on August 9, LVMPD shared that the pedestrian hit by a Cadillac Escalade near Circa Resort & Casino died from his injuries, marking the 101st traffic-related-fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2025.

Officials said that the collision occured when the Cadillac driver "was initially stopped and reversed from a stop after an altercation ensued with an uknown adult male," at the same time the pedestrian approached the area. The driver "reversed in an unsafe manner" and hit the pedestrian, "[continuing] to reverse... causing the rear wheels to roll over the pedestrian before coming to a stop," according to LVMPD. The Cadillac then drove forward, running over the pedestrian again, and hit two guard poles near the delivery docks of the Circa, they said.

The driver exhibited signs of impairment, according to officials, and was arrested for DUI related charges.

ORIGINAL STORY

LVMPD shared that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of 1st Street and Ogden Avenue, located near Circa Resort & Casino.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene as the Traffic Bureau investigated.

LVMPD said the following areas will be closed for the next few hours:

Ogden Avenue: Shut down from Main Street to Casino Center.

1st Street: Shut down from Fremont Street to Steward Avenue.