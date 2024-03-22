Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart

Nevada State Police
KTNV
Nevada State Police
Posted at 8:20 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 17:17:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Summerlin Parkway, approaching the Rampart Blvd off-ramp early Saturday morning.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Summerlin Parkway.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking on the ramp when they were hit by a 2012 Honda Civic.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified.

No further details about the circumstances around the crash have been released, as of Thursday night.

Nevada State Police said this is the 14th fatal crash in the Southern Command's jurisdiction in 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH