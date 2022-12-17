69-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle in southern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 69-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair on Friday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue at approximately 4:48 p.m. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was traveling northbound on South Las Vegas Boulevard approaching Agate Avenue.

The pedestrian was operating a motorized wheelchair on the north side of E. Agate Avenue and entered onto South Las Vegas Boulevard, attempting to cross from east to west utilizing an unmarked implied crosswalk.

The Hyundai driver entered the intersection and struck the wheelchair, ejecting the wheelchair operator onto the roadway. Arriving medical personnel transported the pedestrian to the University Medical Center's Trauma in critical condition.

Despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries the following day and was pronounced deceased by trauma staff.

Police say driver impairment was not a factor in the crash.

The death marked the 147th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.