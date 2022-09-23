Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday morning, at approximately 6:41 a.m., on Carey Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

North Las Vegas police determined that a middle-aged man in a wheelchair was crossing Carey Avenue outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Mitsubishi Montero traveling eastbound on Carey.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was a 16-year-old boy who remained on the scene. There’s evidence that the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian were both impaired by alcohol.

The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene by arriving medical personnel. The male driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken into custody, although the charges he faces are still unknown.

The Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased pedestrian, and the cause and manner of death, after proper notification to next of kin.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.