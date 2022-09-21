Las Vegas drivers suspected of DUI could now face immediate blood draw

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting in October, people pulled over on suspicion of DUI or at the scene of a crash could have their blood drawn on the spot.

A grant from the Office of Traffic Safety will allow Metropolitan Police Department to contract phlebotomists seven days a week. Right now, phlebotomists are only on hand for the weekend and holiday DUI strike teams.

The contracted employees will ride with police sergeants and deploy to DUI calls as needed. Police say collecting evidence within a two-hour window is critical for successful prosecution.