Mothers Against Drunk Driving establishes team in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, is establishing a team in Las Vegas.

The non-profit will bring national resources to Clark County to help victims of drunk driving.

Drunk and impaired driving is a major issue on Las Vegas roadways. Metro police consistently arrest more than 5,000 people every year for DUI. The Office of Traffic Safety says 151 people died as a result of impaired driving last year, making a 32% increase from 2020 to 2021.

MADD representatives say their goal is to create a future where there are no more victims of DUI. As they establish a team in Southern Nevada, they’ll be supporting victims, advocating for stronger laws and running prevention and education programs.

Victim service specialist Brennan White says she’ll guide victims through the court process, which can be expensive and overwhelming.

“I support emotionally and give guidance. I’m not a lawyer, however I can say this is what a preliminary hearing is, this is what a plea hearing looks like, this is what you have to do with a victim impact statement, so I’m able to help them go through the court process,” White added.

MADD will also connect victims to financial aid resources, whether they need help with legal fees or if a crash makes it difficult for a victim to pay their rent or buy groceries.