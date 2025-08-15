Paving the way (for closures) — Where to expect traffic on the I-15 South in August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Slowly but steadily, the I-15 South Widening Project is making progress. But its progress requires sacrifices — lane and ramp sacrifices at that.
Paving work throughout August will take place on the I-15 South, according to NDOT. Here's when (and where) NDOT says you need to plan ahead:
Sunday, August 17 to Friday, August 22 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Starr Avenue to Blue Diamond Road
- Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Starr Avenue
- Intermittent ramp closures on northbound I-15 between Cactus Avenue and Blue Diamond Road
Sunday, August 17 to Monday, August 18 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Northbound I-15 auxiliary lane between Silverado Ranch Boulevard on-ramp and Blue Diamond Road off-ramp closed
- Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Blue Diamond Road closed
- Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Cactus Avenue closed
Monday, August 18 to Tuesday, August 19 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Cactus Avenue closed
Tuesday, August 19 to Wednesday, August 20 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Cactus Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed
- Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Silverado Ranch Boulevard closed
Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Silverado Ranch Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed
- Northbound I-15 auxiliary lane from Silverado Ranch Boulevard on-ramp and Blue Diamond Road on and off-ramps closed
Thursday, August 21 to Friday, August 22 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Warm Springs Road
- Eastbound Blue Diamond Road flyover ramp to northbound I-15 closed
- Blue Diamond Road/I-215 slip ramp to northbound I-15 closed
Ongoing work | 24/7 through August 2025
- Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes from Warm Springs Road to Blue Diamond Road (auxiliary lane closed)
As always, drivers should exercise caution while driving through work areas, and take alternative routes where possible. NDOT shared that this schedule is subject to change due to external factors.
For more information on the I-15 South Widening Project, visit NDOT's website.