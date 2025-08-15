Paving the way (for closures) — Where to expect traffic on the I-15 South in August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Slowly but steadily, the I-15 South Widening Project is making progress. But its progress requires sacrifices — lane and ramp sacrifices at that.

Paving work throughout August will take place on the I-15 South, according to NDOT. Here's when (and where) NDOT says you need to plan ahead:

Sunday, August 17 to Friday, August 22 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Starr Avenue to Blue Diamond Road

Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Starr Avenue

Intermittent ramp closures on northbound I-15 between Cactus Avenue and Blue Diamond Road

Sunday, August 17 to Monday, August 18 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 auxiliary lane between Silverado Ranch Boulevard on-ramp and Blue Diamond Road off-ramp closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Blue Diamond Road closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Cactus Avenue closed

Monday, August 18 to Tuesday, August 19 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Cactus Avenue closed

Tuesday, August 19 to Wednesday, August 20 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Cactus Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Silverado Ranch Boulevard closed

Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Silverado Ranch Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Northbound I-15 auxiliary lane from Silverado Ranch Boulevard on-ramp and Blue Diamond Road on and off-ramps closed

Thursday, August 21 to Friday, August 22 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Warm Springs Road

Eastbound Blue Diamond Road flyover ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Blue Diamond Road/I-215 slip ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Ongoing work | 24/7 through August 2025

Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes from Warm Springs Road to Blue Diamond Road (auxiliary lane closed)

As always, drivers should exercise caution while driving through work areas, and take alternative routes where possible. NDOT shared that this schedule is subject to change due to external factors.

For more information on the I-15 South Widening Project, visit NDOT's website.