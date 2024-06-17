Paving and road repair operations causing lane restrictions on Lamb Boulevard, I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is continuing to make progress on work on Lamb Boulevard and Interstate 15.

According to the department, there will be lane closures and restrictions in North Las Vegas and Clark County this week so crews can fix damaged concrete, mill the road surface, and apply an open-graded surface on-ramps at I-15.

Here is the list of planned closures.



Monday, June 17

6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northbound Lamb Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Smiley Road.



6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northbound Lamb Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Smiley Road. Monday, June 17 to Tuesday, June 18

7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between the 215 to Craig Road.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound Lamb Boulevard will be reduced. to one lane between Nexus Way and Smiley Road



7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between the 215 to Craig Road. 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound Lamb Boulevard will be reduced. to one lane between Nexus Way and Smiley Road Tuesday, June 18

6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southbound Lamb Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Smiley Road and Las Vegas Boulevard



6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southbound Lamb Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Smiley Road and Las Vegas Boulevard Tuesday, June 18 to Wednesday, June 19

7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between the 215 and Craig Road

Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the 215



7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between the 215 and Craig Road Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the 215 Wednesday, June 19

6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northbound Lamb Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Smiley Road



6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northbound Lamb Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Smiley Road Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20

7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the 215

Southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between the 215 and Craig Road

Motorists should use caution when traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

The project is scheduled to wrap up by the end of July 2024.

You can see the latest state highway conditions on NDOT's website or by calling 511 before hitting the road.