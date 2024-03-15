Long-term lane restrictions start Monday for Lamb Blvd, SR-610 in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorists traveling through the northern part of the valley should be prepared for upcoming lane restrictions near Lamb Boulevard and SR-610.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, long-term lane closures are necessary so crews can install utilities as well as paving operations.

Starting on Monday, March 18, the following traffic restrictions will be in place.



Northbound SR-610/Lamb Blvd will be reduced to one lane at various points between SR-604/Las Vegas Boulevard and Interstate 15. That will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday-Friday. The first restrictions will begin from Las Vegas Boulevard to Alexander Road and progress north until the work is complete.

Northbound SR-610/Lamb Blvd will be reduced to two lanes at various points between SR-604/Las Vegas Boulevard and Interstate 15. That will be from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday-Friday and will be 24-hours-per-day on weekends.

Additional traffic impacts will include restrictions on southbound Lamb Blvd as work progresses.

NDOT

The lane restrictions are expected in be in place through May.

NDOT officials are advising motorists to consider using the following roads to avoid congestion on northbound Lamb Blvd.

