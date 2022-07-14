(KTNV) — Nevada State Police said they responded to a fatal crash on July 1 around 9:55 p.m. The crash was located southbound of Lola Lane, north of Wilson Road in Pahrump.

Police said that upon their arrival, it was determined that a Toyota was traveling southbound on Lola Lane, just north of Wilson Road.

The driver of the Toyota failed to maintain the vehicle’s marked travel lane, crossing over the center yellow lane line and into the northbound travel lane.

The vehicle continued to travel into the eastbound dirt shoulder where its left side struck a stucco wall, according to police.

"The Toyota continued to travel south along the wall when it separated, and resulted in the vehicle overturning," police wrote. "As the vehicle overturned, the driver and front right passenger were ejected."

Police said the driver of the Toyota was Jayme Robert Penner, a 43-year-old male from Pahrump. Penner succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The front right passenger was identified as a juvenile female, and was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said this marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 27th fatal crash for 2022, resulting in 32 fatalities.