Passenger dies following Thursday crash in south valley

UPDATE | Nov. 21, 2:37 p.m.

LVMPD have confirmed one person has died following a crash at Blue Diamond Road and Valley View Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a Honda Civic ran a red light at the intersection as a Kia Forte was entering on a green light. Both vehicles then crashed.

Medical personnel transported the 79-year-old passenger of the Honda to UMC Trauma with serious injuries, and the 43-year-old driver of the Kia with minor injuries. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with minor injuries by family members.

Police say both drivers cooperated and showed no signs of impairment.

The Clark County coroner's office later contacted LVMPD and confirmed the 79-year-old passenger died from her injuries at the hospital.

This marks the 145th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

The collision remains under investigation.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared details regarding a traffic incident in Enterprise.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked all southbound lanes on Valley View Boulevard at Blue Diamond Road.

Traffic cameras show police presence on the road. Channel 13 has reached out to LVMPD to learn more.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.