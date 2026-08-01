Passenger dead, driver suspected of DUI in vehicle crash near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a fatal collision that happened on Friday near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to LVMPD, the crash took place around 9:10 a..m. on South Highland Drive, south of Edna Avenue.

Through witnesses, scene evidence, and surveillance footage, police were able to determine that a Nissa Altima was driving northbound on Highland Drive at the time tht a Volvo tractor and trailer were "lawfully parked against the curb in the northbound lanes."

Metro said that the Nissan hit the rear of the trailer after failing to maneuver around the Volvo or decrease their speed.

The 28-year-old backseat passenger of the Nissan was determined by medical personnel to be "beyond resuscitation," and they stopped performing life-saving efforts. Their death is the 69th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.

The Nissan's driver, identified as 22-year-old Jakari Miles, sustained minor injuries along with his front passenger. A single occupant in the Volvo's sleeping area of the cab was not injured.

The Nissan's driver showed signs of impairment, LVMPD said, and remained at the scene. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.