Overnight lane and ramp closures on I-15: What's going on, and where to expect it

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're planning to travel along I-15 in southern Las Vegas soon, you might run into some road work. Here's what's going on in the area — and where you can expect to see some overnight lane and ramp closures in place.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has shared that these traffic restrictions will be needed to allow "pavement repairs and roadway signage upgrades."

According to NDOT, your routes might be impacted on the following days (and in the following areas):

March 15 to March 16 | 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane at Sloan Road interchange

Left lane and shoulder of northbound I-15 off-ramp to St. Rose Boulevard closed (ramp remains open)

Right lane and shoulder of eastbound Blue Diamond Road on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Eastbound Blue Diamond Road flyover ramp to northbound I-15 closed

March 15 to March 16 | 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane at Sloan Road interchange

Two left turn lanes from eastbound Blue Diamond Road to northbound I-15 ramp toward the I-215 Airport Connector closed (ramp remains open; traffic can merge left to access ramp)

Two left turn lanes from westbound Blue Diamond Road to Dean Martin Road closed for approximately 100 feet before the intersection (traffic will merge left to turn)

Right lane of eastbound Blue Diamond Road approaching the northbound I-15 flyover ramp closed (ramp remains open)

March 15 to March 20 | 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane at Sloan Road interchange

Sloan Road on-ramp to northbound I-15 Sloan Road intermittently closed; traffic detoured to St. Rose Boulevard

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Sloan Road intermittently closed; traffic detoured to St. Rose Boulevard

Exercise caution while driving through work zones, and use alternate routes when possible.