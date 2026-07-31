One receives serious injuries in rollover crash near St. Rose Parkway in southern valley, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An early morning crash in the south valley has left one person with serious injuries, according to authorities.

It happened around 5:03 a.m. in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway, near the M Resort, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was ejected during a rollover, police said.

That person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to Metro.

At this time, impairment has not been determined and remains under investigation.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while authorities investigate.

Here's a look at the scene as authorities investigate: