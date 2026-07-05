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One person dead after car overturns, catches fire in northwest Las Vegas

The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Oso Blanca Road south of Kyle Canyon Road.
Oso Blanca Road, Kyle Canyon Road fatal crash
RTC
Oso Blanca Road, Kyle Canyon Road fatal crash
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died after his car overturned and caught fire late Saturday night in the northwest valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred around 11:57 p.m. on Oso Blanca Road south of Kyle Canyon Road.

Police said a Ford Fusion was traveling north on Oso Blanca Road at a high rate of speed when the driver, only identified by police as a male, "failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway."

According to police, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a raised dirt berm and overturned. The vehicle caught fire but it was eventually put out.

The driver's death is the 58th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2026.

The crash remains under investigation.

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