One person dead after car overturns, catches fire in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died after his car overturned and caught fire late Saturday night in the northwest valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred around 11:57 p.m. on Oso Blanca Road south of Kyle Canyon Road.

Police said a Ford Fusion was traveling north on Oso Blanca Road at a high rate of speed when the driver, only identified by police as a male, "failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway."

According to police, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a raised dirt berm and overturned. The vehicle caught fire but it was eventually put out.

The driver's death is the 58th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2026.

The crash remains under investigation.