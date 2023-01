LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized for "minor injuries" after a 3-vehicle crash in the south Las Vegas valley, near the strip, according to police.

At 12:14 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to the multi-vehicle collision at westbound Harmon Avenue at Dean Martin Drive.

Police say all westbound lanes on Harmon Avenue are currently closed at Dean Martin until vehicles can be towed from the area.