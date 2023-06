LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized following a collision near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, according to police.

An initial report says the person was transported to a nearby hospital with "unknown injuries" following the crash on Charleston Boulevard and 28th Street.

Currently, LVMPD officers are on the scene and conducting an investigation. All westbound lanes on Charleston are shut down from 28th Street to 30th Street until the investigation has concluded.